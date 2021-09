Gigi and Bella Hadid are big fans of their brother Anwar’s girlfriend Dua Lipa, and they think he’s ‘been happier than ever’ since he started dating the singer. It’s all love between Dua Lipa and the Hadid family! The “Physical” singer, 26, has been enjoying a sweet romance with Anwar Hadid, 22, for the past two years, and a source says that Dua has managed to form close bonds with Anwar’s tight-knit family, including his two sisters. “Bella [Hadid] and Gigi [Hadid] absolutely adore Dua and they are so happy that Anwar has found such an amazing woman,” a Hadid source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They think Anwar has been happier than ever since he began dating Dua. She’s such a positive energy, it’s hard not to love her.”