Bellmawr, NJ

Bellmawr Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Bellmawr (NJ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BELLMAWR, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0o59_0bjJBwol00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Monday sun alert in Bellmawr — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BELLMAWR, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bellmawr. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

