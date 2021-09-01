Cancel
Britney Spears’ Father Accused of Trying to ‘Extort’ $2 Million to Leave Conservatorship

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
Britney Spears ’ lawyer has accused the pop star’s father, James “Jamie” Spears of trying to “extort” $2 million to step down from her conservatorship.

Mathew S. Rosengart made this claim in a new filing Monday, August 31st, weeks after Jamie Spears said he was willing to step down from his lead role in the conservatorship. Jamie, however, did not specify when he would step down, and now Rosengart claims Jamie is trying to get Spears’ estate to pay $1.3 million in lawyer fees, $500,000 to her ex-management company, plus an additional payment to Jamie.

A lawyer for Jamie Spears did not immediately return a request for comment.

“The status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted,” the filing read. “Mr. Spears’s blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter.”

In the filing, Rosengart asked the court to appoint an accountant to replace Jamie as the conservator of Spears’ estate. “Having finally acknowledged that his time as Conservator should end, Mr. Spears is obligated to step down without condition and without seeking to extract anything further from his daughter,” Rosengart wrote.

Back in June, Spears called her conservatorship “abusive” and accused her father and the conservatorship of oppressively controlling her finances, business decisions, personal life and health choices. The next hearing, regarding whether Jamie will be removed from the conservatorship, is scheduled for September 29th.

