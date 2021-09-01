Cancel
Hereford, AZ

Tuesday set for rain in Hereford — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel
Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(HEREFORD, AZ) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Hereford, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hereford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bjJBIx300

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel

Hereford (AZ) Weather Channel

Hereford, AZ
