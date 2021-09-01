Nebraska State Patrol preparing for return of Husker fans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker game days are returning to Lincoln, bringing thousands to Memorial Stadium to cheer on the Huskers. Nebraska State Patrol troopers play many roles on game day and one of the biggest roles they take on is monitoring the I-80 section between Omaha and Lincoln, which is one of the spots most impacted by game day traffic. Troopers said not only does this area see the most traffic, but it’s also where the most crashes happen.