Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Nebraska State Patrol preparing for return of Husker fans

By Nathan Brennan
1011now.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker game days are returning to Lincoln, bringing thousands to Memorial Stadium to cheer on the Huskers. Nebraska State Patrol troopers play many roles on game day and one of the biggest roles they take on is monitoring the I-80 section between Omaha and Lincoln, which is one of the spots most impacted by game day traffic. Troopers said not only does this area see the most traffic, but it’s also where the most crashes happen.

www.1011now.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Grand Island, NE
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Omaha, NE
Sports
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska State Patrol#Huskers#Memorial Stadium#Koln#Nsp#The Air Wing Division#Trooper Dave#The Husker Radio Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Video game CEO is out after praising Texas abortion law

New York (CNN Business) — Video game CEO John Gibson stepped down from the helm of Tripwire Interactive after his support of the Texas abortion law created a firestorm. Tripwire, which publishes games including "Chivalry 2," said in a statement Monday that Gibson has stepped down and that his views don't reflect those of the company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy