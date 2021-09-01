Cancel
Idabel, OK

Idabel Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Idabel (OK) Weather Channel
Idabel (OK) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

IDABEL, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bjJAzZZ00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Idabel (OK) Weather Channel

Idabel (OK) Weather Channel

Idabel, OK
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Idabel, OKPosted by
Idabel (OK) Weather Channel

Idabel is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(IDABEL, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Idabel. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

