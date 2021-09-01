Cancel
Colonial Beach, VA

Take advantage of Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Colonial Beach

Colonial Beach (VA) Weather Channel
Colonial Beach (VA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(COLONIAL BEACH, VA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Colonial Beach Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Colonial Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bjJAxo700

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 69 °F
    • 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Colonial Beach (VA) Weather Channel

Colonial Beach (VA) Weather Channel

Colonial Beach, VA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

