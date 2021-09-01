Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Myerstown, PA

Tuesday rain in Myerstown: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Myerstown (PA) Weather Channel
Myerstown (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(MYERSTOWN, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Myerstown Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Myerstown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0bjJAu9w00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Cloudy then scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then rain overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain during the day; while heavy rain overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Myerstown (PA) Weather Channel

Myerstown (PA) Weather Channel

Myerstown, PA
103
Followers
550
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myerstown, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Myerstown, PAPosted by
Myerstown (PA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Myerstown

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Myerstown: Monday, September 6: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, September 7: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, September 8: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of
Myerstown, PAPosted by
Myerstown (PA) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(MYERSTOWN, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Myerstown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy