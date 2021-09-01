Cancel
Petersburg, IN

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s cloudy forecast in Petersburg

Petersburg (IN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(PETERSBURG, IN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Petersburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bjJAo6o00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

