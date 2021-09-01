Cancel
Sunset Beach, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sunset Beach

Sunset Beach (NC) Weather Channel

 

SUNSET BEACH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bjJAlSd00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.







