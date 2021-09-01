Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lillian, AL

Weather Forecast For Lillian

Posted by 
Lillian (AL) Weather Channel
Lillian (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LILLIAN, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bjJAkZu00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lillian (AL) Weather Channel

Lillian (AL) Weather Channel

Lillian, AL
101
Followers
561
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lillian, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy