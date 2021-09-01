Cancel
Falkville, AL

Tuesday set for rain in Falkville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Falkville (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(FALKVILLE, AL) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Falkville, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Falkville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0bjJAfAH00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

