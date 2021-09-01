Cancel
Sheridan, AR

Sheridan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Sheridan (AR) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SHERIDAN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0bjJAeHY00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sheridan, AR
