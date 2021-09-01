Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pilot Mountain, NC

Pilot Mountain Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel
Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bjJAVHt00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog then heavy rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

Pilot Mountain, NC
159
Followers
563
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pilot Mountain, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Pilot Mountain, NCPosted by
Pilot Mountain (NC) Weather Channel

Pilot Mountain is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pilot Mountain. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy