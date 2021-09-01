Pilot Mountain Daily Weather Forecast
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Patchy fog then heavy rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
