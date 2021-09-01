Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmville, NC

Tuesday has sun for Farmville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Farmville (NC) Weather Channel
Farmville (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(FARMVILLE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Farmville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farmville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32t1DD_0bjJ9wv800

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Farmville (NC) Weather Channel

Farmville (NC) Weather Channel

Farmville, NC
88
Followers
565
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Farmville, NCPosted by
Farmville (NC) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Farmville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Farmville: Wednesday, September 1: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, September 2: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, September 3: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, September 4: Sunny during the day; while mostly

Comments / 0

Community Policy