Marengo, IL

Marengo Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Marengo (IL) Weather Channel
Marengo (IL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MARENGO, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0bjJ9o6Y00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

