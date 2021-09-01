Cancel
Jump on Paris’s rainy forecast today

Paris (KY) Weather Channel
Paris (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(PARIS, KY) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Paris, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paris:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bjJ9nDp00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 66 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

