Decatur, TN

Weather Forecast For Decatur

Decatur (TN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

DECATUR, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bjJ9lSN00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Decatur (TN) Weather Channel

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

