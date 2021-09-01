Glennville Weather Forecast

GLENNVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.