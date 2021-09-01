Cancel
Vale, NC

Vale Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Vale (NC) Weather Channel
Vale (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

VALE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bjJ9g2k00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

