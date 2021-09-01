Maitland Weather Forecast
MAITLAND, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, September 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
