Citra, FL

Citra Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Citra (FL) Weather Channel
Citra (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CITRA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bjJ9eHI00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 73 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Citra (FL) Weather Channel

Citra (FL) Weather Channel

Citra, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Citra, FL
