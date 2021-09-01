Cancel
Castroville, CA

Tuesday has sun for Castroville — 3 ways to make the most of it

Castroville (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(CASTROVILLE, CA) A sunny Tuesday is here for Castroville, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Castroville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfDZN_0bjJ9akO00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 60 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

