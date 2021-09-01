Cottondale Weather Forecast
COTTONDALE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
