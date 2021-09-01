Cancel
Pelion, SC

Pelion Weather Forecast

Pelion (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PELION, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0bjJ9X3500

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

