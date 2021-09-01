Cancel
Irvine, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Irvine

Irvine (KY) Weather Channel
Irvine (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

IRVINE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bjJ9Qs000

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Irvine (KY) Weather Channel

Irvine (KY) Weather Channel

Irvine, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

