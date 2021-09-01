Daily Weather Forecast For Thermal

THERMAL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 102 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 102 °F, low 77 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 102 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 105 °F, low 79 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.