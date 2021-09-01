Cancel
Lula, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Lula

Posted by 
Lula (GA) Weather Channel
Lula (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LULA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0bjJ9NT300

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

