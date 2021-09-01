Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plainwell, MI

Plainwell Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Plainwell (MI) Weather Channel
Plainwell (MI) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PLAINWELL, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bjJ9MaK00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Plainwell (MI) Weather Channel

Plainwell (MI) Weather Channel

Plainwell, MI
64
Followers
557
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainwell, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy