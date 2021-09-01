Cancel
Scott, LA

Scott Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Scott (LA) Weather Channel
Scott (LA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SCOTT, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bjJ9Lhb00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

