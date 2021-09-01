Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lamar, SC

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Lamar

Posted by 
Lamar (SC) Weather Channel
Lamar (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LAMAR, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lamar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lamar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bjJ9Kos00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lamar (SC) Weather Channel

Lamar (SC) Weather Channel

Lamar, SC
99
Followers
568
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lamar, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Lamar, SCPosted by
Lamar (SC) Weather Channel

Lamar Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lamar: Monday, September 6: Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, September 7: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of
Lamar, SCPosted by
Lamar (SC) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Lamar — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LAMAR, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lamar. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy