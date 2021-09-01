Cancel
Anadarko, OK

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Anadarko

Anadarko (OK) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(ANADARKO, OK) A sunny Tuesday is here for Anadarko, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Anadarko:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0bjJ9Jw900

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 71 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

