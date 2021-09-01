Manteo Weather Forecast
MANTEO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0