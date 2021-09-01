Cancel
Manteo, NC

Manteo Weather Forecast

Manteo (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MANTEO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aoiP_0bjJ9HAh00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 77 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manteo, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

