Ramseur, NC

Ramseur Daily Weather Forecast

Ramseur (NC) Weather Channel
Ramseur (NC) Weather Channel
RAMSEUR, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bjJ9GHy00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

