Daily Weather Forecast For Bluff City
BLUFF CITY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
