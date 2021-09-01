Cancel
Bluff City, TN

Daily Weather Forecast For Bluff City

Bluff City (TN) Weather Channel
Bluff City (TN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

BLUFF CITY, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0bjJ9EWW00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bluff City (TN) Weather Channel

Monday sun alert in Bluff City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BLUFF CITY, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bluff City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

