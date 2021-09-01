Cancel
Alexandria, KY

Tuesday rain in Alexandria meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Alexandria (KY) Weather Channel
Alexandria (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, KY) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Alexandria, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Alexandria:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bjJ9Ddn00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then heavy rain overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 58 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Alexandria (KY) Weather Channel

Alexandria (KY) Weather Channel

Alexandria, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

