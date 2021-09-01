Cancel
Acushnet, MA

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Acushnet (MA) Weather Channel
Acushnet (MA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(ACUSHNET, MA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Acushnet:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bjJ9BsL00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Acushnet (MA) Weather Channel

Acushnet (MA) Weather Channel

Acushnet, MA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

