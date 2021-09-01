Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(ACUSHNET, MA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Acushnet:

Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Thursday, September 2 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 74 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, September 3 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



