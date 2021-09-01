Cancel
Abbeville, AL

A rainy Tuesday in Abbeville — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Abbeville (AL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(ABBEVILLE, AL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Abbeville Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Abbeville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bjJ99C800

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

