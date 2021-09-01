Cancel
Chillicothe, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Chillicothe

Posted by 
Chillicothe (IL) Weather Channel
Chillicothe (IL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CHILLICOTHE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bjJ96Xx00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Chillicothe, ILPosted by
Chillicothe (IL) Weather Channel

Chillicothe is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(CHILLICOTHE, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Chillicothe. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

