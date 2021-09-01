Cancel
Dillsburg, PA

Take advantage of a rainy Tuesday in Dillsburg

Dillsburg (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(DILLSBURG, PA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Dillsburg Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dillsburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0bjJ95fE00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Cloudy then scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then rain overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Heavy Rain

    • High 69 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

