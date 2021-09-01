Pahokee Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PAHOKEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 74 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 74 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, September 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
