Spencer, MA

Daily Weather Forecast For Spencer

Spencer (MA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SPENCER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evWgI_0bjJ90Fb00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spencer, MA
