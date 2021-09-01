Daily Weather Forecast For Spencer
SPENCER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, September 2
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
