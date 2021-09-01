Cancel
Farmington, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Farmington

Farmington (NY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

FARMINGTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryFig_0bjJ8u7T00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 73 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

