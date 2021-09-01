Williston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WILLISTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- 12 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
