Kingston, OK

Tuesday sun alert in Kingston — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Kingston (OK) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(KINGSTON, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kingston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kingston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bjJ8rTI00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kingston (OK) Weather Channel

Kingston, OK
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

