Lake Butler, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake Butler

Posted by 
Lake Butler (FL) Weather Channel
Lake Butler (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LAKE BUTLER, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0bjJ8o4L00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 73 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

