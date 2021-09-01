Cancel
Honea Path, SC

Honea Path Daily Weather Forecast

Honea Path (SC) Weather Channel
Honea Path (SC) Weather Channel
HONEA PATH, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bjJ8nBc00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

