Walton, KY

Walton Daily Weather Forecast

Walton (KY) Weather Channel
Walton (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

WALTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bjJ8bau00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then heavy rain overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Walton (KY) Weather Channel

Walton, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

