Vestas picks up 500MW of wind turbine orders in Australia

windpowermonthly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVestas has received two turbine orders in Australia, for wind farms with a combined capacity of more than 500MW. It will supply its EnVentus turbines to Tilt Renewables’ 396MW Rye Park wind farm in New South Wales and its V150-4.2MW turbines to RES’ 181MW Dulacca wind farm in Queensland. In each case, Vestas will also provide service for 30 years.

