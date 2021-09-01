Cancel
Littlestown, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Littlestown

Littlestown (PA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

LITTLESTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bjJ8UMh00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Heavy Rain

    • High 70 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

